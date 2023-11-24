Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Sells $742,884.74 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $742,884.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 118,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,990,765.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Cameron Deatsch sold 4,221 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $768,053.16.

On Thursday, November 16th, Cameron Deatsch sold 2,416 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $450,076.64.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Cameron Deatsch sold 2,508 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $463,904.76.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total transaction of $607,737.87.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $671,694.12.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total value of $696,321.54.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $715,389.03.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Cameron Deatsch sold 5,484 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $1,081,883.52.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $180.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $115.24 and a 12-month high of $215.77. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.27.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $6,919,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 51.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

