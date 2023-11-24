International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Sets New 1-Year High at $154.97

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $154.97 and last traded at $154.57, with a volume of 215809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day moving average of $139.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $6,199,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.6% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

