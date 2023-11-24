Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Darin S. Harris Sells 8,201 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $81.78.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

