John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of John Bean Technologies worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,782,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 910,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,350,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $106.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.87. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $125.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

