John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. TowneBank comprises approximately 1.8% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of TowneBank worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,777,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,624,000 after purchasing an additional 244,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 41.9% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,821,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 537,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,774,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,685,000 after purchasing an additional 116,866 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Trading Up 0.4 %

TOWN stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOWN shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOWN

About TowneBank

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.