JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3,146.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 97,894 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,942,000 after purchasing an additional 342,802 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BBIN opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

