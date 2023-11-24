Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $191.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

