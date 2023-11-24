Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 364,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Kohl’s worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 39.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.67%.

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.