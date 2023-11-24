Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 55.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,930,000 after acquiring an additional 414,040 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of LANC stock opened at $169.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.76. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.33%. Analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

