Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Up to $57.25

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $57.25, but opened at $59.00. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $59.95, with a volume of 99,442 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEGN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.09 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.12.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,394,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,614,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,708,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,761,000 after acquiring an additional 860,410 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

