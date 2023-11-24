Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,023 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Livent worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $20,634,000,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Insider Activity at Livent

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Stock Down 1.4 %

Livent stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTHM. Piper Sandler downgraded Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Livent

Livent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.