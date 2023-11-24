LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of LiveRamp worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 203,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,220,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $34.12 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

