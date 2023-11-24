Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,761 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Macy’s worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 148.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 119,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 71,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Macy’s by 3,564.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M opened at $14.84 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

