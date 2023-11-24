Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Materion worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Materion in the second quarter valued at about $685,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Materion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $34,275.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MTRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Materion Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $113.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.11. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $74.90 and a 12-month high of $123.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.84.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.02). Materion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

