Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,138 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Mativ worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MATV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Mativ in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MATV opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -4.70%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

