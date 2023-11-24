Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,482,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total transaction of $1,533,402.87.

On Thursday, November 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $1,530,353.70.

On Monday, November 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total transaction of $1,441,186.08.

On Thursday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31.

On Monday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $1,422,149.37.

On Friday, November 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,440,444.39.

On Friday, October 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $1,458,574.59.

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $1,533,814.92.

On Friday, October 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total transaction of $1,533,402.87.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $1,599,578.10.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $180.55 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $115.24 and a 52-week high of $215.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.55 and a 200-day moving average of $181.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.