Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cercano Management LLC’s Largest Position

Cercano Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389,670 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 106,862 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 16.4% of Cercano Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $473,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $377.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $379.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.41 and its 200 day moving average is $333.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.