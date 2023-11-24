Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Deluxe by 25.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

DLX opened at $18.10 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $790.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.00 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.92%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

