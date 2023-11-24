Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FINV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in FinVolution Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 804,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 126,250 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in FinVolution Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FINV opened at $4.54 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.74.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $424.16 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

