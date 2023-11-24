Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $103,000 in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 4.5 %

CIFR stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $649.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

