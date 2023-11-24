Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 657 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,396,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 684,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 252,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $686.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IIIV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.