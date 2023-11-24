Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 676 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 64,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.90 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 482,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $9,643,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 494,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,893,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:IFS opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.