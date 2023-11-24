Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 457,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MULN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 2,318.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114,949 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67,578 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:MULN opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.37.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.