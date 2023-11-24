Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 144.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.09% of Navient worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Navient

Navient Stock Performance

Navient stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Navient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.