Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Nordstrom worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 194.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE JWN opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.56%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

