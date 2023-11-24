Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $146.71 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.