Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 58.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORA. StockNews.com began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $855,187.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,900,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $855,187.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,549. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

ORA stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

