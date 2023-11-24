PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of PBF Energy worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in PBF Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

PBF Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $56.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.84.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

