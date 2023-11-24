Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,045 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 409,213 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 434,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 221,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 141,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 107,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CHCT opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $719.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 827.31%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.