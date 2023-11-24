Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Globant worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Globant by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,644,000 after purchasing an additional 319,684 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Globant by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,534,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,697,000 after purchasing an additional 109,979 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,498,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,737 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Globant by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,390,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globant from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.38.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $212.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $215.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.01.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.