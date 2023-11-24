Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of AdaptHealth worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AHCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.