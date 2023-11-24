Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Perdoceo Education worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 182.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 46.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 190.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perdoceo Education news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 3.1 %

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

