Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Under Armour worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $881,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

