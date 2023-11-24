Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 694.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,501 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Toast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toast by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,264 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,821,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,398,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at $49,398,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Performance

Toast stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toast

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

