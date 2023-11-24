Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $215.63 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.30 and its 200-day moving average is $213.37. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

