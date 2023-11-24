Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,027,000 after purchasing an additional 361,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.47 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.468 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

