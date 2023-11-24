Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,599 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of G-III Apparel Group worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

