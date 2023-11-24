Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Vital Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,107,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,454,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,995,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $65.08.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

