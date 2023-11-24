Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

