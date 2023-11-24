Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $133.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.83 and a 52 week high of $146.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.97.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

