Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,210 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Varex Imaging worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 345,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $6,602,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after buying an additional 238,208 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 7.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,301,000 after buying an additional 215,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1,513.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 178,565 shares during the period.

Shares of VREX opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $800.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VREX. TheStreet downgraded Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

