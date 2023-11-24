Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,509 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.0 %

TRI opened at $138.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $111.00 and a one year high of $139.98.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

