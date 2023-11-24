Red Wave Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $146.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

