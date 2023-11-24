Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Position Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3,932.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

ROIC opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Insider Transactions at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.