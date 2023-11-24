Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $146.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.