Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,184 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Energizer worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,512,000 after buying an additional 143,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,647,000 after purchasing an additional 36,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after purchasing an additional 104,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

