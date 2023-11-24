Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 18,588 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

NOG opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $25,067.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $25,067.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,762 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

