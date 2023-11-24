Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 197,304 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,304 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Robinhood Markets worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $112,070.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $112,070.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $897,507.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,302,016.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 606,175 shares of company stock worth $5,865,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

