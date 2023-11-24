Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,867 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Walker & Dunlop worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 500.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $82.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.32. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $101.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,432,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,107,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $4,463,000. 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Featured Stories

