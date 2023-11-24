Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 475,050 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 4,750.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of TechnipFMC worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 365.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,900,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 126.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 2,608,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 144.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,406,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,153,000 after buying an additional 2,600,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FTI opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $22.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

